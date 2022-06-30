TOPEKA (KSNT) – Team United Stars is breaking its own personal record.

After sending 24 kids to the AAU Junior Olympics in 2021, the team has 33 kids going this year.

“It’s cool watching all the kids,” TUS athlete Camryn Brown said. “Me and Anesiuila [Gardner] have experienced the Junior Olympics. Others have too. It’s just cool watching more and more kids come with us, and it just really makes us all happy.”

“I like watching my other teammates compete and medal in their events, and cheering for them,” Gardner, who’s going to her third Junior Olympics, said.

Team United Stars could use help getting all 33 kids to North Carolina. The team is hosting a car wash on July 16 at the Petro Deli in North Topeka. The kids will be washing cars from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.