Topeka Tropics announce first head coach

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics, a new indoor football team coming to Topeka, named Tyus Jackson their head coach on Tuesday.

The team will begin play in the spring of 2022 in the Champions Indoor Football League.

“His background includes successful tenures at the highest levels of arena football. His football acumen,

demonstrated values and forward-thinking vision fits well into what we are building in Topeka,” team owner J.R. Bond said in a statement from the team. “He reflects the mission of our team to promote excellence and fun, not only on the field, but in the community as well.”

The team will play at Stormont Vail Events Center and has their first game scheduled for Feb. 19.