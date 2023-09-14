TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier indoor football team has released an update ahead of its upcoming 2024 season.

The Topeka Tropics announced on social media that the team will be competing in the National Arena League (NAL) next year.

“We will join storied and long-standing teams from the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF), such as the Sioux City Bandits and the reigning 2023 CIF Champion Omaha Beef. The decision to leave the CIF was not taken lightly, and as always, we put our team and our community at the forefront of our decision.” Topeka Tropics social media statement excerpt

The team said it would be scheduling a press conference in the near future to answer questions people may have about the team before the 2024 season.

The Topeka Tropics reported on social media earlier this year that it was pulling out of the CIF on July 25. At the time, the Tropics said it had plans to form a new league alongside other partners.