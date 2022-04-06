TOPEKA (KSNT) – The owner of the Topeka Tropics, an indoor football league new to the Capital City, has been suspended and apologizes for his actions directed at the referees during a recent game.

In a statement on social media, J.R. Bond said, “On March 26, during the Tropics’ last home game, I exchanged words with the officials. I was disrespectful to their position and regret my decision. I apologize to all officials who work for CIF games and understanding is a difficult task.”

Bond went on to say, “Owners should be held to the same standards as our coaches and players, for this reason, I have accepted a three-week suspension and have been fined by the league. It is important for all of those involved in professional sports, from owners, to coaches, to players, to fans, to understand we are accountable for our actions.”

The Topeka Tropics kicked off their inaugural season in March.

J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri, also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team.