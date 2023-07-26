TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s indoor football team has announced that is has left the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF) with plans to form a new league alongside other partners.

The Topeka Tropics reported via social media that it has withdrawn from the CIF as of Wednesday, July 25. Joining the Tropics are the Omaha Beef and Sioux City Bandits.

“While we are still new to the indoor football business and learning the intricacies that come within the industry, seeing the shared goals and directions we each have for the Tropics also align with two franchises that have each been in operation for nearly 25 years confirms that we have partnered with the right people in the industry. The Tropics are laying the foundation for our partners, community, and fans to share in the same success and longevity that both the Bandits and Beef have enjoyed. We are excited for the future of the Topeka Tropics”. Topeka Tropics social media statement excerpt

The Tropics, Bandits and Beef will join a new league, according to the post. More announcements regarding the future of the Tropics are to be expected in the near future.

The Tropics are owned by Josh Barr and Chad Logan who announced they purchased the team in 2022 after the previous owner, J.R. Bond, bowed out for personal reasons. The team recently completed their second season with one win and nine losses.