TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Warhawks, Topeka’s Mid Plains League baseball team, has hit the ground running.

After losing the first three games of the season, the Warhawks rattled off nine-straight wins to sit atop the conference.

The Mid Plains League is comprised of seven teams spanning Junction City to Belton, Missouri. High school and college athletes make up the teams.

The baseball has been good, but Warhawks president Bryant Speer started the team to give Topekan families a fun summer activity.

“We’ve lived in Topeka all our life, we love being involved in the community,” Speer said. “One of the biggest downfalls we had for Topeka is not a whole of events for our youth. We have a love for baseball…so we kind of combined the two of them.”

The Warhawks have players from all over the country, with international athletes from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Curaçao and Mexico.

“It’s a relatively cheap event for our youth and adults to come out, too, especially on Friday and Saturday nights,” Speer said. “We have a great group of young men. We’ve had college scouts come out already. Really good opportunity for the youth in Topeka to come out and have a good time on Friday and Saturday nights and enjoy some baseball.”