EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka West boy’s basketball team finished runner-up in the KSHSAA 5A state championship Saturday with a 55-43 loss to Maize.

The Chase Has Concluded!

2021 5A State Runner Up, 21-3. Thank you class of 2021 for resetting the bar for what Topeka West Basketball represents and will continue to show on and off the court. #xitzone #leaguechamps #family #class pic.twitter.com/V5YcBuPJJo — Topeka West Boys Basketball (@TWChargersBBall) March 14, 2021

The Chargers battled from behind most of the game and were never able to get over the hump.

They concluded their season with a record of 21-3.