TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West volleyball standout Makinsey Jones will continue her career with the Wildcats.

Jones signed her national letter of intent Thursday at Topeka West. As a 6’2″ middle blocker, she recorded a career-high 260 kills in 2022, averaging 3.5 per set. She also had a career-high 51 blocks.

Jones said she chose K-State because of the community.

“Everybody there is so loving, and they’re so accepting of everyone,” Jones said. “They just gave me the best opportunity, I feel like.”

Jones is happy for herself, but she’s also excited for what her Division I commitment will do for the Chargers’ program.

“I know in the future, a lot of people are going to get more looks, and West is going to have a better reputation and a lot more opportunities because of this,” she said.

Jones joins Symone Sims from Frisco, Texas, in K-State volleyball’s fall signing class.