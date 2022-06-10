TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka West recently hired Russell Norton as their new head football coach.

The Chargers won just three games last fall, but that total is actually their highest in over a decade. Norton is hoping to lead the charge of an epic turnaround.

“I come in here with just the mentality of ‘Let’s outwork the next guy,'” Norton said.

Norton coached at Oskaloosa High School last fall. He coached high school football in Nebraska prior to that and also has experience working on a college football coaching staff. However, his experience with football in the city of Topeka already began this spring. Norton took over as the general manager of the Topeka Tropics on April 22.

“Stepping in and being the general manager for the Topeka Tropics was a great stepping point for me to be here,” Norton said. “Topeka is a football town I feel like…Topeka has a great football community.”

Norton believes the Chargers can build something special on the football field.

“Here at West we have an excellent opportunity to revitalize the Charger family,” Norton said.

He says he will emphasize five leadership traits to his team: Intentional, responsible, selfless, committed and courageous.

“If you put them all five together, man, you can ball them up, you can attach the world,” Norton said.

The new football coach plans to spend significant time with legendary Topeka West basketball coach Rick Bloomquist to learn about how he built his program over the years.

“I’ve got what is a hall of fame coach just right down the hall from me in basketball,” Norton said. “If I’m not in there picking his brain and trying to learn from a man who has done it here for a good period of time, and done it at a high level, then I would be wrong.”

Norton says the team doesn’t need to completely abandon the past. He says former head coach Ryan Kelly put in work that can continue to benefit future teams.

Topeka West will play 5A football this season instead of 6A. Their schedule will look much different as they leave the Centennial League and join the United Kansas Conference.

The Frank Walton Golf Classic on June 18 will raise money for the Topeka West football program.