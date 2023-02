TOPEKA (KSNT)- The University of Kansas landed a Topeka West track star the day after national signing day.

Kenya native Lenny Njoroge inked his papers to become a T&F athlete at the University of Kansas on Thursday. Njoroge is a multi-sport athlete at Topeka West, whose times rival that of current college athletes.

Njoroge placed in the top eight in two different events in the KSHSAA state track and field competition. This comes on the heels of a broken leg he suffered in soccer.