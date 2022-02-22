TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West traveled across town to Highland Park as the two teams battled it out for the Centennial League crown. In front of a stuffed gym, Topeka West retained their league championship with a 55-50 win.

Topeka West won the previous matchup between the two schools 79-67 on Jan. 14. With the two teams atop the Centennial League, fans poured into Highland Park High School to watch the rematch.

The ticket booth had to turn people away at the door as the stands were packed for what Topeka West head coach Rick Bloomquist called, “a championship atmosphere.”

I can’t stress how big of a matchup this is:



Fans from both teams erupted after every basket, and after one quarter, the score was bundled up at 17-14 in favor of Highland Park.

Topeka West took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter and maintained their one-point lead with 3:20 to play.

A basket from Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks gave the Chargers a 51-48 lead with 1:50 remaining. Topeka West dribbled off over a minute of clock after a missed three from Highland Park.

Free throws from Topeka West’s Zander Puttoff and a layup from Malachi Berg were too much for Highland Park to overcome in the final minute, as the Chargers went on to win 55-50.

Topeka West boasts the Centennial League crown for the second straight year as the two 5A schools prepare for the playoffs.