TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks has committed to play Division I basketball at the University of North Dakota.

Brooks announced his commitment live of 27 News Monday. The Topeka West Charger won this year’s KBCA Mr. Kansas Basketball award after averaging the highest points per game in the state. Brooks finished his high school career as the all-time points leader at Topeka West.

“Personally, I’m very proud of him, I feel really good about it,” Topeka West head boys basketball coach Rick Bloomquist said. “For the program, it’s a step in the right direction because it proves kids can get to that spot if that’s what they want.”

Brooks will join the Fighting Hawks in the fall.