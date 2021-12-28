Topeka youth basketball program donates almost 200 pairs of shoes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The season of giving doesn’t stop the day after Christmas.

Darting Basketball, a youth basketball program, held a clinic at Topeka Collegiate School on Tuesday. The admission cost was a pair of new or gently used sneakers to be donated. All the shoes will go to Sole Reason, which distributes shoes to kids in Topeka who need them.

“We wanted to give back to the community, and I thought there’s no better way to,” Darting Basketball owner Kerry Darting said. “You know, you guys are playing basketball. You guys need sneakers. There’s a lot of kids in the community that need shoes, so I thought it was a perfect fit to have a camp.”

Camp spots sold out in less than 24 hours.

“We do camps throughout the year, but I think this camp’s had a lot more energy,” Darting said. “[The kids] know that they’re helping out the community, so they’re coming in with a bunch of energy.”

The camp collected almost 200 pairs of shoes to donate.