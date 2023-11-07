TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park’s Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge will continue his basketball career at the next level.

The former Scot announced his commitment to Arizona State on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Aldridge graduated from HPHS in 2023 and is currently playing with Sunrise Academy. He’ll join the Sun Devils for the 2024-25 season.

Aldridge is listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

He became known for high energy plays and high flying dunks during his days playing for the Runnin’ Scots.

The 6-foot-4 guard took an unofficial visit to KU in June.

He had offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Wichita State and others, according to 247.