STANFORD, Calif. (KSNT)- Topeka High graduate Nijaree Canady continues to take the college softball world by storm in just her freshman year.

Last month, 27 News reported to you Canady had the best ERA of any college softball pitcher in America. Now, she’s helping the Cardinal enjoy postseason success.

Canady pitched in two of Stanford’s three NCAA regional wins. She started Saturday’s game and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine. On Sunday, she slammed the door shut with 1.1 scoreless innings and three more K’s.

With Sunday’s win, Canady and the Cardinal advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Canady’s earned run average on the year sits at an impressive 0.46. Her record is 14-1 with 180 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched.

Stanford softball posted a video of Canady’s strikeout to end Sunday’s game. Click here to watch.