TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka High graduate Nijaree Canady is lighting it up as a freshman at Stanford.

The former Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year has the best earned run average in all of college softball, as of April 13, according to the NCAA website.

Canady’s ERA sits at 0.14 after 14 appearances and 51.1 innings pitched. Canady’s mark is less than one third of the next best pitcher, from an ERA standpoint. Second on the list of stat leaders is Oklahoma’s Nicole May.

The Topeka native has allowed just one run all season. She has eight wins and two saves on the year. Canady has thrown two no-hitters for the Cardinal in her freshman campaign.

Stanford softball is 31-6 and ranked No. 5 in the country as of April 9.