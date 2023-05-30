TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka High graduate Nijaree Canady was one of the best college softball pitchers in the country this spring.

Now, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association has named Canady the 2023 Division I National Freshman of the Year.

As a freshman at Stanford, Canady has a 0.48 ERA in 29 appearances. She has a 16-1 record. She has 193 strikeouts in 116.1 innings pitched.

She leads the country in ERA, strikeouts per seven innings and strikeout to walk ratio.

The award was voted by the Association’s Division I All-America Committee.

Canady and the Cardinal are headed to the Women’s College World Series.