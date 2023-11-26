LEXINGTON, Ky. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural graduate Brooklyn Deleye is already making an impact with Kentucky volleyball.

On Sunday, she was named the SEC volleyball Freshman of the Year. The honor comes after Deleye led the team in kills on the season with 349.

She won a 6A state title with the Lady Blues in 2022 and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas as a senior.

In addition to her Freshman of the Year honor, she was named to the All-SEC team and the All-SEC Freshman team.

Deleye and UK earned an eight-seed in the NCAA tournament and will play James Madison on Thursday, Nov. 30.