GULLANE, Scotland (KSNT) – Topeka native Gary Woodland had a solid showing at the 2023 Scottish Open.

The former Ichabod and Jayhawk finished tied for 25th place, shooting 275 in four rounds. He finished five under par.

The top 25 finish is good for a payout of $73,597.50, according to Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated.

By round, Woodland shot 70, 68, 66, 71. Rory McIlroy won at -15.