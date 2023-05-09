TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka native and Seaman High School graduate Lauren Mills has left a lasting impact with Wichita State softball.

The former Viking is wrapping up her fifth and final season with the Shockers. In 195 games played thus far, Mills has 41 home runs, 151 runs batted in and a .332 batting average for her college career.

However, Mills won’t mention any of these numbers when she’s asked to sum up her time with WSU.

“I think the most proud of I am is of my teammates,” Mills said. “They put in the work every single day. They love to be here, they love to play, they love to give their all and give their best and I respect that a hundred percent. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

She loves to pass the credit along to others. Her parents say that’s nothing new.

“She’s never been about herself,” Lauren’s mom, April Mills said. “She’s always proud of the people around her and who she surrounds herself with.”

“That’s what I would always stress to her is it’s more than just you,” Lauren’s Dad, Jason Mills said. “It’s more of like the team. If you’re doing great and the rest of the teams not doing well, what’s the point? You need to do well to lift the team up.”

Lauren, better known as Lolo, does more than hype up her teammates. She also makes sure to keep things light and have plenty of fun around the field.

“It’s just being myself. I’ve always been myself in softball. I’ve always been myself outside of softball,” Mills said. “Enjoy the sport you’re in. If you’re not having fun there’s no point in doing it. My mom and dad have always preached to me that if you are going to be in a sport you’re going to do it because you love it and because you’re going to have passion and put in the work.”

She’s given a lot of her life to softball. Softball, in turn, has always been there for Mills.

“Softball is my outlet and my safe haven,” Mills said. “The Lord gave me an outlet, so why would I not use it to it’s full advantage? So, for me softball has always been that sport where it’s just decompress and just have fun and go out and give it your all.”

Wichita State continues its season with the AAC tournament on Friday.