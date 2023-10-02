CHICAGO (KSNT)- Topeka native Teven Jenkins could be back on the field in the near future.

The Topeka High graduate and Oklahoma State product is an offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears. Jenkins missed the first four games of the NFL season due to a leg injury that put him on the injured reserve.

On Monday, the Bears designated Jenkins to return to practice. This opens a 21-day window for the team to put him on the active roster. If he is not activated in that time, the Bears must move him to the IR for the remainder of the season.

In his absence, the Bears moved K-State alum Cody Whitehair from center to left guard.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said last week the team is ‘excited’ about Jenkins’ progression as he recovers from the leg injury.

It might be a challenge for the T-High grad to return for week five, given that the Bears have a short week and play on Thursday night football.

Jenkins is in his third year in the NFL, he was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2021 draft.