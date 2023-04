CHICAGO (KSNT)- Topeka native Teven Jenkins threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game on Sunday.

Jenkins is a graduate of Topeka High and played football at Oklahoma State before being drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins now plays O-line for the Bears and will enter his third season of pro football in the fall of 2023.

The Bears posted about Jenkin’s first pitch on social media.

Jenkins played in 13 games for Chicago last season.