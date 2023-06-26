TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the third time, Topeka natives and professional athletes Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems are using their platform to give back to their communities.

The tandem are hosting the ‘Big Kev Give Back Camp’ Friday, June 30, at Washburn University.

Weems played college basketball at Missouri State, and continues to play professionally overseas. Wilhoite played college football at Washburn before a seven-year NFL career, mostly in San Francisco. Wilhoite now coaches for the Denver Broncos.

“It’s a football camp for anybody and everybody…it’s for the community,” Wilhoite said. “It’s a camp that creates a connection throughout the community.”

The camp is named after Weems’ father, Kevin, who always dreamed of the Highland Park High School teammates to come back and share with the community.

“[Big Kev] taught me the importance of home, the importance of family,” Wilhoite said. “Selfishly, [this camp] is a dream come true to me.”

At the camp, expect to learn, but also to have a good time.

“Energy, fun, good people,” Wilhoite said about the camp. “Most of all, people, and parents, come expecting to have fun, expect your kids to be safe, to be challenged, to be taught and to grow.”

If you’re hungry, Glory Days Pizza and Sweet Tea ice cream will provide food at the event.

You can sign up through the camp’s website here.