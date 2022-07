TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park senior Tre Richardson will play college football at New Mexico State University.

The 5-foot-10 running back/ wide receiver announced his decision on social media Saturday afternoon.

Richardson tallied 23 total touchdowns in just six games for the ‘Scots as a junior. Richardson plans to play wide receiver in college.

27 News previewed the Topeka running back’s big decision on Wednesday. Read that story here.