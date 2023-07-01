HOUSTON (KSNT) – Manhattan, Kansas native Trevor Hudgins will remain a Rocket.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Hudgins signed a qualifying offer with Houston. The contract goes through the 2023-24 season.

Hudgins will stay on a two-way contract, meaning he will continue to split time between the Rockets and the team’s G League affiliate. The former Manhattan High standout averaged 19 points per game for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season.

The “qualifying offer” means Hudgins will have a guaranteed contract in the 2023-24 season. The contract means he will become an unrestricted free agent after year, so he could sign with any team.