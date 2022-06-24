HOUSTON (KSNT)- Manhattan, Kansas native Trevor Hudgins is reportedly getting his shot at the NBA.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Manhattan High School graduate and Northwest Missouri State product is signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.

Hudgins was a two-time Division II player of the year and three-time National Champion at Northwest Missouri State. In his final season of college he averaged 23 points per game.

