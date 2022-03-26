EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KSNT)- Manhattan, Kansas native Trevor Hudgins is a national champion again.

The point guard capped off a historic DII basketball career with a 67-58 win over Augusta to win his third national title. Hudgins and the Bearcats were champs in 2019 and 2021 as well.

Hudgins went off for 31 points in the win, finishing his basketball career a perfect 17-0 in the NCAA tournament. He also dished out five assists in the championship game win.

The Bearcats were regular season and conference tournament champs in the MIAA this season. In their title game win Hudgins also became the all-time leading scorer in MIAA history.

“I don’t even know what to say. Glory to God first. I prayed for things like this,” Hudgins said in a postgame interview on CBS Sports. “It’s just a blessing to be in this environment, be in this title game with my team. These guys are fighters. From day one we fight.”

Hudgins had options to move to a DI program after each of their first two National Title’s at Northwest, but he chose to come back and continue writing history at Northwest. He says the reason rest in his coach and teammates.

“Coach [Ben McCollum] has been a stand up dude since day one when I met him. He’s believed in me when no one else did,” Hudgins said to CBS Sports. “And then again I got my brothers here. We’ve worked so hard.”