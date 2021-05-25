Trojan softball focuses on winning State after league title

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After winning the Centennial League for the first time in school history, Topeka High softball is focused on winning State.

The Trojans went to the state tournament in 2019 as well, but were a first-round exit. Coach Shane Miles and the team are confident that won’t be the case this year.

“We knew we wanted to win league,” catcher Zoe Caryl said. “We wanted to go win regionals and now we want to go win state, so we’re going to go take care of business.”

The Trojans are the definition of a well-rounded team.

“If one thing’s not clicking, the other one will,” head coach Shane Miles said.

The Trojans averaged 13 runs per game and allowed less than one run during the regular season. The leadership from the four seniors drives the team’s success, as well as the core of lineup.

“Zoe and NiJa really set the tone for us,” Miles said. “They’re 2-3, and Addison cleans them up in the 4-hole spot.”

The Trojans are working on improving their already solid hitting even more.

“From this point on, pitching just gets better and better for each team we face,” pitcher NiJa Canady said.

To Topeka High softball, the undefeated record means nothing now.

“From this point on, records don’t matter at all,” Canady said. “We just have to take it one game at a time and keep winning.”

The clean slate means every team will be trying to have a strong playoff run.

“It’s 0-0,” Caryl said. “It’s the last potential three games of my senior year, and the last three for this team.”

Other teams will be thrown off by the Trojans’ pitching and confidence in one another.

“Pitch selection’s pretty good, but I think chemistry’s an over-rider for that because we trust each other, and we know we’re going to be there for each other on the field,” Caryl said.

The state tournament begins Thursday, and Topeka High will face Olathe East first round.