Tryouts now open for Topeka Tropics football team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tryouts will open on Friday for the Topeka Tropics Football team which is open to the public.

The tryouts are open and there is no cost to register. Interested players can register on-site before participating. The tryouts are set to take place on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center. If you want to attend to cheer on your friends or family or just enjoy the watching the tryouts, you are welcome to attend.

“It’s really special to see Topeka standing up its own indoor football team,” Mike Bell, vice president of sports sales and marketing for Visit Topeka, said. “We hope Friday’s tryouts allow Tyus Jackson and his fellow coaching staff to add some of our best local and regional talent to their roster. I can’t wait to see the Tropics’ new players and potential stars take the field next month for an unforgettable opening season.”

