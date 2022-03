Topeka (KSNT) – High-powered area schools Topeka West and Highland Park highlight sub-state basketball play on Tuesday night.

Topeka West picked up a 78-46 win over Eisenhower as four Chargers reached double-figures, state-points-leader Elijah Brooks leading the charge with 27.

Ketraleus Aldridge (27 points) and Juan’Tario Roberts (24 points) led Highland Park to a 78-65 win against St. Thomas Aquinas.

BOYS SCORES:

HIGHLAND PARK 78

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 65

SEAMAN 73

MAIZE SOUTH 65

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 64

MILL VALLEY 47

TOPEKA WEST 78

EISENHOWER 46

GIRLS SCORES:

MANHATTAN 35

HUTCHINSON 31

HOLTON 32

INDEPENDENCE 29

HAYDEN 67

PARSONS 51

ROCK CREEK 57

BUHLER 18

SILVER LAKE 56

ROYAL VALLEY 35

TOPEKA HIGH 72

JUNCTION CITY 17

WAMEGO 55

TONGANOXIE 34

WASHBURN RURAL 61

GARDEN CITY 27