TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pair of football standouts from the state of Kansas are leaving Nick Saban’s program and searching for new homes.

Miles Kitselman and Malik Benson both announced plans to enter the transfer portal shortly after Alabama’s College Football Playoff loss to Michigan. Both players took similar paths to joining the Crimson Tide.

Kitselman, who plays tight end, is a Lyndon, Kansas, native who spent one year at Hutchinson Community College before heading to Tuscaloosa. Kitselman spent two seasons with Alabama. He played in six games in 2022 and saw the field in 12 games in 2023, mostly getting his action on special teams. He had two receptions for 18 total yards in 2022, but did not catch a pass in 2023.

Kitselman hits the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Benson is from Lansing, Kansas, and played two years with the Blue Dragons in Hutch before joining Saban in the south. Benson broke the Hutchinson C.C. school record for receiving yards with 2,152 over two seasons. He was the top-rated junior college prospect in the country, at any position, after the 2022 season. He tallied 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.