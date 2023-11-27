TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pair of former Topeka standout football players are in search of new schools after the 2023 season.

Hayden High graduate DeShawn Hanika and former Topeka High Trojan J.P. Deeter are both in the transfer portal.

Hanika is a graduate transfer with one year of college eligibility remaining. After tallying 244 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Iowa State in 2022, Hanika did not play in the 2023 due to his alleged involvement in the program’s sports betting investigation.

Deeter, who played two seasons at T-High before moving to Manvel, Texas, transfers after two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. He redshirted in 2022 and did not appear in a game in either season.