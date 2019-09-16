Two Wildcats earn Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas State football players earned Big 12 Player of the Week Honors on Monday.

Safety Denzel Goolsby and wide receiver/kick returner Malik Knowles were named the Big 12 Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

💪 @DenzelGoolsby bringing the juice



Denzel Goolsby ➡️ @Big12Conference Defensive Player of the Week#KStateFB ⚒ Pound The Stone pic.twitter.com/rCkMWM6PyP — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 16, 2019

This is the first weekly conference honors for both players. The pair helped the Wildcats pick up their first road win over an SEC team, as K-State routed No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday 31-24.

K-State will travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:00 p.m.