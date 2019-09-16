Two Wildcats earn Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas State football players earned Big 12 Player of the Week Honors on Monday.
Safety Denzel Goolsby and wide receiver/kick returner Malik Knowles were named the Big 12 Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.
This is the first weekly conference honors for both players. The pair helped the Wildcats pick up their first road win over an SEC team, as K-State routed No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday 31-24.
K-State will travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:00 p.m.