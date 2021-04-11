Tyreek Hill participates in Spartan Race in North Carolina

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Hill was unstoppable against Tampa Bay in late November. The speedy Kansas City star caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory that afternoon. Tampa Bay gets another shot at Hill and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is staying active in the offseason and participated in the Spartan Race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joined by girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro, Hill waited for her to cross the finish line hand-in-hand.

Hill captioned the post, “Me and bae started together and finished the Spartan race together !! So proud of her and the way she battled through being tired.”

The Spartan Race is a series of obstacles of varying distances that puts runners to the test of strength, agility and speed.

The end of the Instagram video shows the couple crossing the finish line at 3 hours 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

No doubt the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro used his speed to his advantage, but waited for his significant other to finish the race together.