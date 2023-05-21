KANSAS (KSNT)- High school sports action will be abundant this week in the Sunflower State. Spring sports are winding down and state champions will be crowned over the weekend.

Here’s a rough outline of upcoming state tournament schedules for high school spring sports May 23-27.

Baseball
Days:

  • Thursday: Quarterfinals
  • Friday: Semifinals and championship games

Locations:

  • 6A: Lawrence, Hoglund Stadium
  • 5A: Wichita, Eck Stadium
  • 4A: Salina, Dean Evans Stadium
  • 3A: Manhattan, Tointon Family Stadium
  • 2-1A: Great Bend, Great Bend Sports Complex

Softball:
Days:

  • Thursday: Quarterfinals
  • Friday: Semifinals and championship games

Locations:

  • 6A: Lawrence, Arrocha Ball Park
  • 5A: Wichita, Wilkins Stadium
  • 4A: Salina, Salina-South HS
  • 3A: Manhattan, Twin Oaks Complex
  • 2-1A: Pratt, Pratt-Green Sports Complex

Soccer:
Days:

  • Tuesday: Quarterfinals (Hosted by higher seed in each matchup)
  • Friday: Semifinals
  • Saturday: Championships

Locations:

  • 6A: Wichita, Stryker Complex
  • 5A: Topeka, Hummer Sports Park
  • 4-1A: De Soto, De Soto HS Soccer Complex

Track and field
Days:

  • Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27

Location:

  • Wichita, Wichita State University-Cessna Stadium