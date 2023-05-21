KANSAS (KSNT)- High school sports action will be abundant this week in the Sunflower State. Spring sports are winding down and state champions will be crowned over the weekend.
Here’s a rough outline of upcoming state tournament schedules for high school spring sports May 23-27.
Baseball
Days:
- Thursday: Quarterfinals
- Friday: Semifinals and championship games
Locations:
- 6A: Lawrence, Hoglund Stadium
- 5A: Wichita, Eck Stadium
- 4A: Salina, Dean Evans Stadium
- 3A: Manhattan, Tointon Family Stadium
- 2-1A: Great Bend, Great Bend Sports Complex
Softball:
Days:
- Thursday: Quarterfinals
- Friday: Semifinals and championship games
Locations:
- 6A: Lawrence, Arrocha Ball Park
- 5A: Wichita, Wilkins Stadium
- 4A: Salina, Salina-South HS
- 3A: Manhattan, Twin Oaks Complex
- 2-1A: Pratt, Pratt-Green Sports Complex
Soccer:
Days:
- Tuesday: Quarterfinals (Hosted by higher seed in each matchup)
- Friday: Semifinals
- Saturday: Championships
Locations:
- 6A: Wichita, Stryker Complex
- 5A: Topeka, Hummer Sports Park
- 4-1A: De Soto, De Soto HS Soccer Complex
Track and field
Days:
- Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27
Location:
- Wichita, Wichita State University-Cessna Stadium