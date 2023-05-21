KANSAS (KSNT)- High school sports action will be abundant this week in the Sunflower State. Spring sports are winding down and state champions will be crowned over the weekend.

Here’s a rough outline of upcoming state tournament schedules for high school spring sports May 23-27.

Baseball

Days:

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Friday: Semifinals and championship games

Locations:

6A: Lawrence, Hoglund Stadium

5A: Wichita, Eck Stadium

4A: Salina, Dean Evans Stadium

3A: Manhattan, Tointon Family Stadium

2-1A: Great Bend, Great Bend Sports Complex

Softball:

Days:

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Friday: Semifinals and championship games

Locations:

6A: Lawrence, Arrocha Ball Park

5A: Wichita, Wilkins Stadium

4A: Salina, Salina-South HS

3A: Manhattan, Twin Oaks Complex

2-1A: Pratt, Pratt-Green Sports Complex

Soccer:

Days:

Tuesday: Quarterfinals (Hosted by higher seed in each matchup)

Friday: Semifinals

Saturday: Championships

Locations:

6A: Wichita, Stryker Complex

5A: Topeka, Hummer Sports Park

4-1A: De Soto, De Soto HS Soccer Complex

Track and field

Days:

Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27

Location: