TOPEKA (KSNT) – Golf fans got an update on Topeka native Gary Woodland on Monday after his brain surgery.

The majority of Woodland’s brain tumor was removed and he is currently resting, according to his social media post. Woodland announced his plan for surgery on Aug. 30.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” Woodland said in his announcement. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland is a Shawnee Heights High School graduate, and a product of both Washburn University and KU. He won the U.S. Open in 2019.