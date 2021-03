HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT)- The Sabetha girls basketball team is state runner-up, losing to Cheney in the 3A state championship game on Saturday, 60-54.

The BlueJays trailed by nine points at halftime, but the game never did get out of reach. After going down 51-41 Sabetha battled back to pull within four points, but that is as close as they would get.