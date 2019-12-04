Walt Alexander to step down from Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over the last 14 seasons, Walt Alexander has transformed Topeka High football from a bottom-dweller to a top tier team in 6A.

As of Tuesday, Alexandar stepped down as head coach and announced he’s leaving Topeka High at the end of the school year.

Alexander took over a program in 2006 that had struggled to stay above .500 and turned them into consistent winners.

Over the last three seasons, Alexander has led Topeka High to a 27-6 record with the help of seniors Ky Thomas and Davonshai Harden, including 10 wins this season for the first time in his tenure. This season also included a substate appearance where they lost to eventual state champions, Derby.

Alexander will retire at the end of the school year and hand off the head coach reins to someone else, but according to the Topeka Capital Journal, he still plans on coaching somewhere.

Some of the accomplishments for Alexander include:

A career-record almost 40 games above .500

8 straight seasons of seven or more wins

A trip to the playoffs each year

He leaves with the most wins and highest winning percentage in Topeka High School history.