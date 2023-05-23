WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego’s recent run of athletic success is continuing on the golf course.

After a tight battle with Independence and Bishop Miege in the 4A boys’ state golf tournament, the Red Raiders shot 639 to take home the state title.

Team results from the two-round event:

  1. Wamego – 639
  2. Independence – 641
  3. Bishop Miege – 642
  4. Circle – 660
  5. Hayden – 687
  6. Andale – 708

Three Red Raiders also received individual medals. Talon White finished seventh at +13, Cash Foltz eighth at +14 and Spencer Hecht tenth at +16.

It’s a sweep of the golf trophies for Wamego, after the Lady Raiders won the 4A girls’ golf championship last fall.