WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego’s recent run of athletic success is continuing on the golf course.
After a tight battle with Independence and Bishop Miege in the 4A boys’ state golf tournament, the Red Raiders shot 639 to take home the state title.
Team results from the two-round event:
- Wamego – 639
- Independence – 641
- Bishop Miege – 642
- Circle – 660
- Hayden – 687
- Andale – 708
Three Red Raiders also received individual medals. Talon White finished seventh at +13, Cash Foltz eighth at +14 and Spencer Hecht tenth at +16.
It’s a sweep of the golf trophies for Wamego, after the Lady Raiders won the 4A girls’ golf championship last fall.