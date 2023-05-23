WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego’s recent run of athletic success is continuing on the golf course.

After a tight battle with Independence and Bishop Miege in the 4A boys’ state golf tournament, the Red Raiders shot 639 to take home the state title.

Team results from the two-round event:

Wamego – 639 Independence – 641 Bishop Miege – 642 Circle – 660 Hayden – 687 Andale – 708

Three Red Raiders also received individual medals. Talon White finished seventh at +13, Cash Foltz eighth at +14 and Spencer Hecht tenth at +16.

It’s a sweep of the golf trophies for Wamego, after the Lady Raiders won the 4A girls’ golf championship last fall.