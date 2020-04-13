Wamego coaches use technology to train and inspire student-athletes

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Coaches at Wamego High are going above and beyond to keep their student-athletes in shape. With every squat, push up, and crunch, they get closer to their fitness goals, but how they’re continuing to establish a culture during a pandemic is equally impressive.

Red Raider coaches are facing challenges like every other school in the nation, usually, they inspire in person.

Now they need to do it from home.

“You know I think that’s the toughest thing, being an educator right now you don’t get to see your students or your players, we’ve been talking a lot coach moody and I, just how we can keep connected with our student-athletes,” Brian McIntosh, head girls basketball coach, said.

But coaches Brian McIntosh and Weston Moody are using technology to connect and keep their kids ready for when sports returns. It started with a youtube page.

“Coach moody and I sat down and tried to come up with ways to keep our students active.”

Those two along with other red raider staff record videos to inspire and instruct workouts.

“If we can give each other some normalcy and provide an opportunity for our students to see each other working out, I think we’re gonna all benefit from it,” head football coach Weston Moody said.

Then they took it to the next level in a variety of ways – first, at-home visits, with plenty of space, to cheer on their students

“An awesome opportunity for us to coaches to get out there and actually see our athletes from a distance, but at least cheer them on and let them know that we’re there for them,” Moody said.

Then they made it a competition, using rack performance, an app they already had to track workouts, students uploaded photos of them getting their sweat on and logged the third most hours in the entire nation. The athletes themselves loved the opportunity to bond from a distance

“It’s very different because usually you’re with your buddies in the weight room pushing each other now you’re just by yourself. You’ve gotta motiveate yourself to go out and do it,” Wamego student-athlete Isaak Meyer said.

Hoobler – it’s just like all the little things you put together, legs with your squats, lunges and then all the abs like we’re all gonna end up with six packs by the end of this,” Wamego student-athlete Toree Hoobler.

The boys and girls of boomtown aren’t sure when they’ll compete again, but they can still better themselves every day

“And that’s kinda the culture that we’re trying to bring, we’re all one, we’re all one community in Wamego and we’re all one school at Wamego high school.”

You can find all the workouts that the coaches have been posting right here.