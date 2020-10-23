Wamego football coaches suspended for last regular season game

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT)- Wamego High School suspended both the head football coach and assistant coach after their home game on October 16. Coach Weston Moody said he got in an argument with the referees and he apologizes for what was said.

The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association (KSHSAA) is not responsible for the suspension of Coach Moody or the assistant, Coach Jacob Lattimer, but they did explain the rules as to why a coach can be suspended.

“It’s a passionate game,” said Mark Lentz, KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director. “You have coaches who get very passionate and we ask our officials to stay calm and deal with them the best they can possibly deal with it. But the rules are there and if a situation gets out of hand they’re going to throw a flag and they have a penalty for that.”

If a coach is ejected through KSHSAA, they have to complete a teaching and modeling behavior course. But some schools and districts, like the Wamego School District, have a policy where a coaches will have to sit out a game.

It is still unknown who will be coaching the football team on October 23.