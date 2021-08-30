Wamego football, Oviatt return with unfinished business

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego football came just short of a semifinal appearance in last year’s state tournament. They’re back this fall with unfinished business.

“The theme of our summer was one yard. We lost a game against Fort Scott one yard. We lost against Ark City, one yard. If you’re not going to say that one yard matters – this team knows that one yard matters,” said head coach Weston Moody.

The Red Raiders return one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Hayden Oviatt.

“We’re just excited about him. He’s chomping at the bit. He’s a phenomal leader so we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do on Friday night,” said Moody.

Oviatt is only a junior.

“I’d put him up against anybody. And part of it is he just grows. He gets so much better,” said Moody. “He’s changed his body. He’s a competitor. He plays multiple sports so he’s a kid that competes all year round.”

Oviatt and his offensive line are building a special connection.

“That quarterback and O-line relationship has gotten so much stronger. And I just love them dudes,” said Oviatt. “We don’t have the biggest O-line but we’re going to have the smartest O-line this year for sure.”

But nobody is talking about the Wamego defense, and they’ve noticed.

“Definitely people have slept on the defense. There’s a lot of talk about offense carrying this year. I don’t actually think that’s true,” said Oviatt. “I think our offense is going to be great but our defense flies around. They’re fast dudes that they’re going to hit hard.”

“In our bulletin board in our meeting room [our defense] has that the offense is going to lead the team this year because they’re hungry. They’re hungry to make plays,” said Moody.