WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT)- Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt will play college football for Army.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound rising senior partnered with 27 News to announce his commitment in Wamego on Monday, July 4.

Oviatt is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Wamego. As a junior Oviatt tallied over 3,000 total yards of offense and 45 touchdowns. His passing success included 1,535 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Oviatt won a state wrestling title last year, too. He also plays baseball.

The Wamego quarterback chose to attend Army West Point over offers from KU, Colorado State, South Dakota, Northern Iowa, New Mexico State, Dartmouth, Air Force and Arkansas State.