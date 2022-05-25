WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego softball won its first state softball title this past year, and is back as the one-seed in this year’s tournament.

Some teams may get bored with the process after winning a championship, but head coach Luke Meyer says it hasn’t been hard to keep this team going.

“They love to play,” Meyer said. “They love competition. You see them in other sports this year. They’re always up for the big moments, so it really hasn’t been hard to stay motivated.”

To keep the team lively after a long season and school year, Meyer has themed practices for the Red Raiders leading up to State. Wednesday’s practice was “crazy hat” day.

“Everybody kind of gets exhausted by the end of the year,” Meyer said. “This is a way to just break up the tension and have some fun, because it is supposed to be fun.”

Even with the fun practice, the players are keeping their focus on Thursday’s matchup with Rock Creek, who they beat earlier in the season.

“It’s been fun playing with this team,” junior shortstop Ashton Pierson said. “We’re a lot of fun in the dugout. We all stay motivated to get better everyday. We’re just taking it one game at a time, so we’re just looking at Rock Creek right now.”

“With winning it last year, we’re still not satisfied,” senior second baseman Paige Donnelly said. “We’re hungry for more, so we’re still working to get that back-to-back state title.”

Wamego plays Rock Creek at 3 p.m. at Salina South High School on Thursday.