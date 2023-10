WAMEGO (KSNT) – It was down to three SEC options: Georgia, LSU or Tennessee.

Wamego softball star pitcher Peyton Hardenburger has committed to the Volunteers. Just a junior, she will play at Tennessee in 2025.

After averaging more than 16 strikeouts a game in 2023, Hardenburger had colleges knocking on the door after the September 1st recruitment window opened.

She led the Red Raiders to a 4A state title, throwing back-to-back no-hitters in the state tournament.