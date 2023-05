SALINA, KS. (KSNT)- Wamego softball is on top again.

The Lady Raiders picked up two narrow wins on Friday to be crowned 4A state softball champions for the second time in three years.

Peyton Hardernburger was fantastic for WHS, throwing back-to-back complete game shutouts in Friday’s semifinal and championship game. The Lady Raiders beat McPherson 1-0 in the title game and Eudora 1-0 in the semifinals.

Wamego finishes the year 20-1 overall.