WAMEGO (KSNT)- Hayden Oviatt was a force to be reckoned with in three sports at Wamego.

The (now former) Red Raider drew attention in football, wrestling and baseball. He won a state wrestling title as a junior. He led Wamego football to the state title game, even after an injury sidelined him for several weeks of the season.

Oviatt announced his commitment to Army on 27 News last summer.

Now, he’s ready to take that next step. And, to no surprise of anyone close to the Wamego stud athlete, he’s setting the bar high for himself.

“We have big goals, not just little goals,” Oviatt said. “When you make little goals you achieve them, but where do you get with that? So I’m going to set big goals that are unprecedented and may not happen, but with those I’ll be somewhere great in the end.”

How big are his goals? How about a trip to the College Football Playoff with Army (or a couple) and maybe even a Heisman trophy? He’s got those two things on his list.

“Why not set that as a lofty goal for myself? Because even if I don’t get, where am I going to end up because of that goal?” Oviatt said.

Wamego head football coach Weston Moody says he’ll certainly miss Oviatt. However, he’s confident the three-sport athlete left an impact, especially on football, that will continue to be felt when he’s gone.

“He’s a great kid,” Moody said. “The good thing about what he’s done for the program is just the leadership and the mentoring of our underclassmen. His ability to lead has helped our programs immensely, so he’s going to be definitely missed, but I’m sure Westpoint is chomping at the bit to get him over there.”

“The skys the limit for him and his potential,” Moody said.

Oviatt plans to leave Kansas for Westpoint on June 24.