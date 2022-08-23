WAMEGO (KSNT) – Wamego quarterback and Army commit Hayden Oviatt is scheduled to get foot surgery Wednesday, ruling him out of competition for the next six weeks.

“I felt a sharp pain when I made a cut, I dropped on the ground,” Oviatt said.

Oviatt injured his fifth metatarsal in his foot in a non-contact play while scrambling during practice.

“I’ve never had to sit out this long before, it’s definitely tough,” Oviatt said. “I just had to switch my focus from playing to helping coach.”

Oviatt will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, sidelining him until past the midpoint of the season. Senior wide receiver Colin Donahue has been taking reps at quarterback in Oviatt’s absence.

“Everyone feels pretty good about having Colin there,” Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. “He’s very, very smart, knows the offense really well.”