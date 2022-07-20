WAMEGO, KS (KSNT)- Two Wamego softball players will continue their careers at the DI level after high school.

Maya Gallagher committed to play softball at Holy Cross in February. Now, Ashten Pierson announced she’ll attend Creighton.

“I’ve worked hard my whole life to be at the next level to play softball,” Pierson said. “I’m just going to take that with me and keep working hard… I chose Creighton because it was close to home, and they just got a new coach this year and she’s ready to compete hard.”

Gallagher and Pierson have been key pieces in successful Wamego softball teams the past two seasons. The Lady Raiders won the 4A state softball title in 2021 and finished 3rd place at state in 2022.

“I’m really excited to like play at the next level, and I’m hoping that this opportunity will help me improve my game,” Gallagher said. “Pitching is obviously the main priority, but I love hitting. So, if I get to, then I’m obviously going to.”

The powerful duo has one more year at Wamego before they both graduate in 2023 and move on to college athletics.

Pierson is a force on the golf course and the basketball court, too. Gallagher also plays basketball and competes in tennis during the fall.

The Wamego girls golf team won a state title in 2021 and Pierson won an individual state title, too.