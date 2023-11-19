TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods and Hornets are both seeing their incredible soccer seasons extend after Sunday wins.

Both Washburn and Emporia State women’s soccer won their central region semifinal games on Sunday. The ‘Bods beat Central Missouri 3-2. The Hornets beat Bemidji State 2-1.

The Northeast Kansas foes will meet in the central regional championship for a playoff edition of the Turnpike Tussle. The matchup will be on Dec. 1, but not in Kansas. Instead, both teams will travel to Ashland, Ohio, for the NCAA tournament meeting.